Dr. Salman Nusrat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Salman Nusrat, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center and Integris Canadian Valley Hospital.
Locations
Digestive Disease Specialists, Inc.3366 NW Expressway Ste 400, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 702-1300
Ddsi South Aec LLC4201 S Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73109 Directions (405) 702-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Comanche County Memorial Hospital
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Bass Baptist Health Center
- Integris Canadian Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nusrat is phenomenal and really cares for his patients.
About Dr. Salman Nusrat, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1578799508
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology
