Overview of Dr. Salman Porbandarwalla, MD

Dr. Salman Porbandarwalla, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hershey, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.



Dr. Porbandarwalla works at Conestoga Eye in Hershey, PA with other offices in Lancaster, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.