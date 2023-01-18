Dr. Salman Porbandarwalla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porbandarwalla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salman Porbandarwalla, MD
Overview of Dr. Salman Porbandarwalla, MD
Dr. Salman Porbandarwalla, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hershey, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.
Dr. Porbandarwalla works at
Dr. Porbandarwalla's Office Locations
-
1
Conestoga Eye825 Fishburn Rd, Hershey, PA 17033 Directions (717) 541-9700
-
2
Lancaster Retina Specialists2150 Harrisburg Pike Ste 370, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 399-8790
Hospital Affiliations
- Lancaster General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Porbandarwalla?
In one appointment Dr. Porbandarwalla fully explained with detailed imaging from skilled and personable technicians, what has been a mystery for 3 years. Explanations were understandable, thorough, even with some levity at times. I felt comfortable asking questions. He instills confidence and caring. I cannot recommend him highly enough
About Dr. Salman Porbandarwalla, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1245490663
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Porbandarwalla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Porbandarwalla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Porbandarwalla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Porbandarwalla works at
Dr. Porbandarwalla has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Porbandarwalla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Porbandarwalla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porbandarwalla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Porbandarwalla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Porbandarwalla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.