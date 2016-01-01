Overview of Dr. Salman Rahman, MD

Dr. Salman Rahman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Rahman works at Vpa PC in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Uniontown, OH and Avon, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

