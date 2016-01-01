Dr. Salman Rahman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salman Rahman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Salman Rahman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Vpa PC16600 W Sprague Rd Ste 80, Cleveland, OH 44130 Directions (440) 826-0500
Harmonycares Medical Group3515 Massillon Rd Ste 250, Uniontown, OH 44685 Directions (330) 896-5651
- 3 36000 Detroit Rd Ste 200, Avon, OH 44011 Directions (440) 937-8074
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1023259744
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Rahman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.