Overview of Dr. Salman Razi, MD

Dr. Salman Razi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Manteca, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Manteca and Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.



Dr. Razi works at S.S. Razi in Manteca, CA with other offices in Tracy, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.