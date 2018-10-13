Dr. Salman Wali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salman Wali, MD
Overview of Dr. Salman Wali, MD
Dr. Salman Wali, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University, 1996 and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia and Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital.
Dr. Wali's Office Locations
Einstein Neurology at Klein Building5401 Old York Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-7190
Einstein Neurology at Plymouth Meeting633 W Germantown Pike Ste 105, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 Directions (484) 622-7100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is very professional !
About Dr. Salman Wali, MD
- Neurology
- English, Urdu
- Male
- 1154526887
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University, 1996
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
- Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wali has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wali speaks Urdu.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wali. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wali, there are benefits to both methods.