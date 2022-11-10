Dr. Salman Zubair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zubair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salman Zubair, MD
Overview
Dr. Salman Zubair, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Great Plains Regional Medical Center, Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee.
Dr. Zubair works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Oklahoma Saints Neurology535 NW 9th St Ste 235, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Directions (405) 272-6877Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Great Plains Regional Medical Center
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zubair?
My 86 year old mom was able to be at ease and he was clear with what he wanted and able to assess her mental condition
About Dr. Salman Zubair, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1316027402
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zubair accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zubair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zubair works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Zubair. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zubair.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zubair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zubair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.