Overview of Dr. Salome Masghati, MD

Dr. Salome Masghati, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from The Medical University Of Vienna, Austria.



Dr. Masghati works at WellHealth Medical Group in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Post Falls, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.