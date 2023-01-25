Dr. Salomi Salins, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salomi Salins, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Salomi Salins, MB BS
Dr. Salomi Salins, MB BS is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from SHIVAJI UNIVERSITY / KRISHNA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Canadian Valley Hospital, Integris Health Edmond and Integris Southwest Medical Center.
Dr. Salins works at
Dr. Salins' Office Locations
1
Bldg D3366 Nw Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 713-9930
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Canadian Valley Hospital
- Integris Health Edmond
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Answered all my questions and discussed next steps for treatment.
About Dr. Salomi Salins, MB BS
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SHIVAJI UNIVERSITY / KRISHNA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
