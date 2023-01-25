Overview of Dr. Salomi Salins, MB BS

Dr. Salomi Salins, MB BS is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from SHIVAJI UNIVERSITY / KRISHNA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Canadian Valley Hospital, Integris Health Edmond and Integris Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. Salins works at INTEGRIS Neurology in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.