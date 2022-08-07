See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Salomon Banarer, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.2 (108)
Accepting new patients
2023 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Salomon Banarer, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism. They graduated from Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.

Dr. Banarer works at Dallas Diabetes and Endocrine Center in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Dallas Diabetes and Endocrine Center
    7777 Forest Ln Ste C685, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 566-7799
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Thyroid Goiter
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test

Thyroid Goiter
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Cholesterol Screening
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Evaluation
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Dyslipidemia
Goiter
Hyperlipidemia
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Osteopenia
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Ultrasound, Thyroid
VAP Lipid Testing
Water Deprivation Test
Abnormal Thyroid
Acromegaly and Gigantism
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Adrenal Insufficiency
Autoimmune Diseases
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Benign Tumor
Biopsy
Bone Density Scan
Bone Disorders
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cancer
Cushing's Syndrome
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Education
Diabetes Insipidus
Diabetes Management
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Eye Exam
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Endocrine Disorders
Estrogen Replacement Therapy
Female Infertility
Fine Needle Aspiration of Thyroid Nodules
Gestational Diabetes
Graves' Disease
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Gynecomastia
Hashimoto's Disease
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Hyperaldosteronism
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypopituitarism
Insulin Pump Therapy
Kidney Disease
Klinefelter Syndrome
Malaise and Fatigue
Osteoporosis
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Potassium Deficiency
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Pregnancy-Related Disorders
Rickets
Symptomatic Menopause
Testopel® Pellet
Testosterone Deficiency
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Disease
Thyroid Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroiditis
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Ultrasound-Guided Biopsy
Vitamin D Deficiency
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 108 ratings
    Patient Ratings (108)
    5 Star
    (83)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Aug 07, 2022
    My first appt with Dr Banerer was in 2018. Dr Banarer provided excellent care - he was specific in what needed to be done at the time and how the follow-up visit would need to go. I'm in my 50's but an absolute baby and was very scared. Dr Banarer's bedside manner is outstanding! Really put my nerves at ease. Due to Dr Banerer being an hour away from my home, I was going to switch to a closer doctor. I made the appt but cancelled it and went back to Dr Banerer. So glad I did!! My appt proved I made the right decision. He is so professional, smart, caring and honest! I definitely would never consider switching Dr's when I already found the best! It's also so wonderful that Dr Banerer's staff is so pleasant. That makes the entire experience that much better. Your health is the most important aspect in life. Take it seriously and put it in Dr Banerer's hands for excellent care. Thank you Dr Banerer and team.
    LG — Aug 07, 2022
    About Dr. Salomon Banarer, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 2023 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1841232444
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Barnes Jewish Hospital
    Residency
    • Univ Of Tx Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Internship
    • Parkland Health And Hospital System
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia
