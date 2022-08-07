Dr. Salomon Banarer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banarer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salomon Banarer, MD
Overview
Dr. Salomon Banarer, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 2023 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
Dr. Banarer works at
Locations
-
1
Dallas Diabetes and Endocrine Center7777 Forest Ln Ste C685, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-7799Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Banarer?
My first appt with Dr Banerer was in 2018. Dr Banarer provided excellent care - he was specific in what needed to be done at the time and how the follow-up visit would need to go. I'm in my 50's but an absolute baby and was very scared. Dr Banarer's bedside manner is outstanding! Really put my nerves at ease. Due to Dr Banerer being an hour away from my home, I was going to switch to a closer doctor. I made the appt but cancelled it and went back to Dr Banerer. So glad I did!! My appt proved I made the right decision. He is so professional, smart, caring and honest! I definitely would never consider switching Dr's when I already found the best! It's also so wonderful that Dr Banerer's staff is so pleasant. That makes the entire experience that much better. Your health is the most important aspect in life. Take it seriously and put it in Dr Banerer's hands for excellent care. Thank you Dr Banerer and team.
About Dr. Salomon Banarer, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 2023 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1841232444
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Univ Of Tx Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
- Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Banarer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Banarer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Banarer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Banarer works at
Dr. Banarer speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
108 patients have reviewed Dr. Banarer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banarer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banarer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banarer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.