Dr. Salomon Esquenazi, MD

Ophthalmology
3.0 (22)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Salomon Esquenazi, MD

Dr. Salomon Esquenazi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in North Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Fac Med Col Mayor Rosario, Bogota.

Dr. Esquenazi works at Airala Laser & Cataract Institute in North Miami Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Corneal Diseases and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Esquenazi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Airala Laser & Cataract Institute
    2050 Ne 163rd St, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 947-7133

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Aug 09, 2022
    Thank you for my LASIK surgery. Now I can see everything clearly for the first time in 20+ years. You changed my life!!!
    — Aug 09, 2022
    About Dr. Salomon Esquenazi, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole
    NPI Number
    • 1558457317
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • LSU Medical Health Sciences Center
    Internship
    • Ochsner Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Fac Med Col Mayor Rosario, Bogota
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Salomon Esquenazi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Esquenazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Esquenazi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Esquenazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Esquenazi works at Airala Laser & Cataract Institute in North Miami Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Esquenazi’s profile.

    Dr. Esquenazi has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Corneal Diseases and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Esquenazi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Esquenazi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esquenazi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esquenazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esquenazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

