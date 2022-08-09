Overview of Dr. Salomon Esquenazi, MD

Dr. Salomon Esquenazi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in North Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Fac Med Col Mayor Rosario, Bogota.



Dr. Esquenazi works at Airala Laser & Cataract Institute in North Miami Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Corneal Diseases and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.