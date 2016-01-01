Dr. Salomon Galimidi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galimidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salomon Galimidi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Salomon Galimidi, MD
Dr. Salomon Galimidi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Linden, NJ.
Dr. Galimidi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Galimidi's Office Locations
-
1
North Wood Chiropractic Ctr500 N Wood Ave Ste 2A, Linden, NJ 07036 Directions (908) 955-8686
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Galimidi?
About Dr. Salomon Galimidi, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1750415626
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galimidi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galimidi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galimidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galimidi works at
Dr. Galimidi speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Galimidi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galimidi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galimidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galimidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.