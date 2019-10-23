See All Ophthalmologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Salomon Salama, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Salomon Salama, MD

Dr. Salomon Salama, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine.

Dr. Salama works at S. DANIEL SALAMA MD PA in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Salama's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Snyder Ophthalmology and Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery PA
    120 W Palmetto Park Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33432 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 395-7616
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Drusen Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 23, 2019
    Been going to Dr. Salama for 25+ years. Professional, knowledgeable, courteous, capable and very patient-friendly.
    Jerry — Oct 23, 2019
    About Dr. Salomon Salama, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1104810613
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U South Fla
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
    Dr. Salomon Salama, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salama is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salama has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salama works at S. DANIEL SALAMA MD PA in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Salama’s profile.

    Dr. Salama has seen patients for Drusen, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salama on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Salama. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salama.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salama, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salama appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

