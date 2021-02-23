Overview of Dr. Saloni Tanna, MD

Dr. Saloni Tanna, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow, Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville, Northside Hospital Gwinnett and St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital.



Dr. Tanna works at Northwest Georgia Diagnostic Clinics in Gainesville, GA with other offices in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Purpura, Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.