Dr. Salud Mendoza, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rochester, NH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from LA SALLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Portsmouth Regional Hospital.



Dr. Mendoza works at Frisbie Mem Hosp Hospitalist in Rochester, NH with other offices in Derry, NH and Portsmouth, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.