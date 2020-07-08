Dr. Salud Mendoza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendoza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salud Mendoza, MD
Overview of Dr. Salud Mendoza, MD
Dr. Salud Mendoza, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rochester, NH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from LA SALLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
Dr. Mendoza works at
Dr. Mendoza's Office Locations
1
Frisbie Memorial Hospital11 Whitehall Rd, Rochester, NH 03867 Directions (603) 335-8871
2
Parkland Center for Emotional Wellness1 Parkland Dr, Derry, NH 03038 Directions (603) 421-2220
3
Atlantic Pathology PA333 Borthwick Ave, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Directions (603) 433-4877
Hospital Affiliations
- Portsmouth Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mendoza?
Dr. Mendoza was a very kind and caring psychiatrist. I was transferring from another psychiatrist I had lost trust in. She listened to problems I experienced with some of the medicines prescribed by that psychiatrist and was very responsive. She helped me get off that medicine and try other ones. She is very good working with anxiety. I found I believe in more holistic approaches for anxiety so I ultimately asked Dr. Mendoza for help in weaning off the prescribed meds she had me on. She helped me wean off the meds and said I can contact her any time if I need help in the future.
About Dr. Salud Mendoza, MD
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1871757666
Education & Certifications
- LA SALLE UNIVERSITY
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Mendoza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mendoza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendoza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mendoza works at
Dr. Mendoza has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mendoza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendoza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendoza.
