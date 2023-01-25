See All Phlebologists in Jupiter, FL
Dr. Saluja Varghese, MD

Phlebology
4.9 (413)
Map Pin Small Jupiter, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Saluja Varghese, MD

Dr. Saluja Varghese, MD is a Phlebologist in Jupiter, FL. They completed their residency with West Suburban Hosp MC

Dr. Varghese works at Goldman Vein Institute in Jupiter, FL with other offices in Wellington, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Varghese's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Goldman Vein Institute
    601 University Blvd Ste 105, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 778-8190
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Goldman Vein Institute
    2515 S State Road 7 Ste 210, Wellington, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 778-8195
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Venous Sclerotherapy
Venous Sclerotherapy

Treatment frequency



Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 413 ratings
    Patient Ratings (413)
    5 Star
    (400)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Saluja Varghese, MD

    Specialties
    • Phlebology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Hindi, Malayalam, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336128107
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • West Suburban Hosp MC
    Residency

