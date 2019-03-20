Dr. Salvador Bou-Gauthier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bou-Gauthier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salvador Bou-Gauthier, MD
Overview of Dr. Salvador Bou-Gauthier, MD
Dr. Salvador Bou-Gauthier, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their residency with San Juan Municipal Hospital
Dr. Bou-Gauthier's Office Locations
Dr. Bou Pediatrics20713 Center Oak Dr, Tampa, FL 33647 Directions (813) 719-3716Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Dr. Bou Pediatrics1507 W Reynolds St, Plant City, FL 33563 Directions (813) 719-3716Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Front staff very sweet and attentive. Doctor is the best Pediatrician in town. I am a nurse and work with several Doctors but none compare to Dr. Bou. He loves his patients and is always on top of the new american Pediatric guidelines. I highly recommend to all new and experienced moms.
About Dr. Salvador Bou-Gauthier, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1932181625
Education & Certifications
- San Juan Municipal Hospital
Dr. Bou-Gauthier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bou-Gauthier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bou-Gauthier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bou-Gauthier speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bou-Gauthier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bou-Gauthier.
