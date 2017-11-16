Dr. Salvador Montenegro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montenegro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salvador Montenegro, MD
Overview of Dr. Salvador Montenegro, MD
Dr. Salvador Montenegro, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Montenegro's Office Locations
-
1
Watson Clinic LLP1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 680-7000Tuesday7:00am - 10:00pmWednesday7:00am - 10:00pmFriday7:00am - 10:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:30pm
-
2
Watson Clinic Highlands2300 E COUNTY ROAD 540A, Lakeland, FL 33813 Directions (863) 607-3333Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor, accurate diagnostic, great and very detailed on every visit, very quick and almost 0 minutes waiting time, great Pro!
About Dr. Salvador Montenegro, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Montenegro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Montenegro accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Montenegro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Montenegro speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Montenegro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montenegro.
