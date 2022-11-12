Overview of Dr. Salvador Peron, MD

Dr. Salvador Peron, MD is an Urology Specialist in Maumee, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's.



Dr. Peron works at McLaren St. Luke's Cardiothoracic Surgeons in Maumee, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Circumcision and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.