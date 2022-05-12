Overview of Dr. Salvatore Ancona, MD

Dr. Salvatore Ancona, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Ancona works at Dr. Salvatore Ancona M.D. in Elmhurst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.