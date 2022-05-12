See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Elmhurst, NY
Dr. Salvatore Ancona, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.2 (20)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Salvatore Ancona, MD

Dr. Salvatore Ancona, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Ancona works at Dr. Salvatore Ancona M.D. in Elmhurst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Ancona's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Elmhurst Office
    5616 Seabury St, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 429-7228
    Monday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 12, 2022
    Trying to locate DR ANCONA I can’t seem to find him I used to be a patient of his name is Josephine Lisi
    Josephine lisi — May 12, 2022
    About Dr. Salvatore Ancona, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1154431021
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Catholic Med Ctr
    Internship
    • The Brooklyn Hosp
    Medical Education
    • St Georges U
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Salvatore Ancona, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ancona is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ancona has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ancona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ancona works at Dr. Salvatore Ancona M.D. in Elmhurst, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ancona’s profile.

    Dr. Ancona has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ancona on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ancona. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ancona.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ancona, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ancona appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

