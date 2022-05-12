Dr. Salvatore Ancona, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ancona is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salvatore Ancona, MD
Overview of Dr. Salvatore Ancona, MD
Dr. Salvatore Ancona, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Ancona's Office Locations
Elmhurst Office5616 Seabury St, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions (718) 429-7228Monday10:00am - 5:00pmTuesday11:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Trying to locate DR ANCONA I can’t seem to find him I used to be a patient of his name is Josephine Lisi
About Dr. Salvatore Ancona, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Catholic Med Ctr
- The Brooklyn Hosp
- St Georges U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ancona has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ancona accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ancona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ancona has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ancona on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ancona speaks Italian and Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ancona. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ancona.
