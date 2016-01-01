Dr. Salvatore Barbaro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barbaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salvatore Barbaro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Salvatore Barbaro, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
1
Sbjw Medical PA19016 Stone Oak Pkwy Ste 190, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 490-4600
2
Christus Santa Rosa-medical Center2827 Babcock Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 705-6300
3
Mission Trail Baptist Hospital3333 Research Plz, San Antonio, TX 78235 Directions (210) 297-3000
4
North Central Baptist Hospital520 Madison Oak Dr, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 297-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Salvatore Barbaro, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1760486757
Education & Certifications
- Ill Mosnic
- Long Island Jewish Mc
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barbaro accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barbaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barbaro has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barbaro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barbaro speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Barbaro. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barbaro.
