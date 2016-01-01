Overview

Dr. Salvatore Barbaro, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Barbaro works at Sbjw Medical PA in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.