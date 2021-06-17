Overview

Dr. Salvatore Buffa, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fishkill, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Buffa works at Premier Medical Group - GI Division in Fishkill, NY with other offices in Poughkeepsie, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.