Overview

Dr. Salvatore Calandra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They graduated from University at Buffalo - State University of New York and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.



Dr. Calandra works at Mobile Primary Care in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Williamsville, NY and Orchard Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.