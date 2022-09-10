Dr. Salvatore Calandra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calandra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salvatore Calandra, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Salvatore Calandra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They graduated from University at Buffalo - State University of New York and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Dr. Calandra works at
Mobile Physician Services40 La Riviere Dr Ste 140, Buffalo, NY 14202 Directions (716) 893-1010
Williamsville Office825 Wehrle Dr, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 634-3243
Trinity Medical Cardiology310 Sterling Dr Ste 100, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 677-6800Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Independent Health
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Calandra is very thorough, knowledgeable, and personable. He has helped me and my health more than words can express. If you want the BEST… Go to him and you won’t be disappointed! Your heart will thank you!
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1659307528
- Saint Francis Med Center
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Calandra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Calandra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Calandra has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Calandra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Calandra speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Calandra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calandra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calandra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calandra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.