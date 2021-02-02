Overview

Dr. Salvatore Campo, DO is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Health Science/ Kansas City, Mo and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Kaufman and White Rock Medical Center.



Dr. Campo works at Phoenix Pain Clinic in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Chronic Postoperative Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.