Dr. Salvatore Campo, DO

Interventional Pain Medicine
3.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Salvatore Campo, DO is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Health Science/ Kansas City, Mo and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Kaufman and White Rock Medical Center.

Dr. Campo works at Phoenix Pain Clinic in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Chronic Postoperative Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix Pain Clinic
    10405 E Northwest Hwy Ste 101, Dallas, TX 75238 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 324-9400
  2. 2
    Phoenix Pain Clinic
    1110 N Buckner Blvd Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 324-9400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Kaufman
  • White Rock Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myelopathy
Chronic Postoperative Pain
Chronic Pain
Myelopathy
Chronic Postoperative Pain
Chronic Pain

Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Salvatore Campo, DO

    Specialties
    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134179385
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Yale University
    Internship
    • Lakeside Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Health Science/ Kansas City, Mo
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Salvatore Campo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Campo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Campo has seen patients for Myelopathy, Chronic Postoperative Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Campo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

