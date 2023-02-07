See All Otolaryngologists in New York, NY
Dr. Salvatore Caruana, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
4.8 (107)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Salvatore Caruana, MD

Dr. Salvatore Caruana, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Meml Sloan Kettering Canc Center|Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Dr. Caruana works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Tracheal Surgery, Laryngeal Cancer and Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Caruana's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion
    180 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown
    51 West 51st Street, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Tracheal Surgery
Laryngeal Cancer
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Tracheal Surgery
Laryngeal Cancer
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation

Treatment frequency



Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Caldwell-Luc Procedure Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Microsurgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Surgery After Head and Neck Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Surgery Chevron Icon
Sinonasal Undifferentiated Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Uvulectomy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 107 ratings
    Patient Ratings (107)
    5 Star
    (102)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 07, 2023
    Great surgery last February. Solid follow up and a thoughtful and direct doctor on the recuperation.
    Len — Feb 07, 2023
    About Dr. Salvatore Caruana, MD

    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1427181569
    Education & Certifications

    • Meml Sloan Kettering Canc Center|Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    • New York Eye And Ear Infirmary|Ny Eye And Ear Infirm
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Salvatore Caruana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caruana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Caruana has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Caruana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Caruana works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Caruana’s profile.

    Dr. Caruana has seen patients for Tracheal Surgery, Laryngeal Cancer and Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caruana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    107 patients have reviewed Dr. Caruana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caruana.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caruana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caruana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

