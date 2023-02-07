Dr. Salvatore Caruana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caruana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salvatore Caruana, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Salvatore Caruana, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Meml Sloan Kettering Canc Center|Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion180 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Directions
ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown51 West 51st Street, New York, NY 10019 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
Great surgery last February. Solid follow up and a thoughtful and direct doctor on the recuperation.
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1427181569
- Meml Sloan Kettering Canc Center|Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- New York Eye And Ear Infirmary|Ny Eye And Ear Infirm
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Caruana has seen patients for Tracheal Surgery, Laryngeal Cancer and Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caruana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
