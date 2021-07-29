Overview

Dr. Salvatore Cavaleri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Cavaleri works at University Cardiology Assocs in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Heart Palpitations and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.