Overview of Dr. Salvatore Chillemi, MD

Dr. Salvatore Chillemi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee, Piedmont Mountainside Hospital, Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Chillemi works at NORTH GEORGIA KIDNEY SPECIALISTS in Marietta, GA with other offices in Canton, GA and Cartersville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Kidney Failure, Nephritis and Nephropathy and Acute Glomerulonephritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.