Dr. Salvatore Desimone, DO
Overview of Dr. Salvatore Desimone, DO
Dr. Salvatore Desimone, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Dr. Desimone's Office Locations
ReFocus Eye Health10160 Bustleton Ave Ste F, Philadelphia, PA 19116 Directions (215) 645-2936
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My primary care physician recommended Dr. Desimone because I am a diabetic and need to keep up with my eye health. Dr. Desimone was very pleasant and the exam was very thorough. The prescription for eye glasses was the best that I have ever received. I was so impressed that I made and sent Dr. Desimone a greeting card with the caption, "I can See Clearly Now."
About Dr. Salvatore Desimone, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1083618029
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
