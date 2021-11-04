Dr. Salvatore Finazzo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finazzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salvatore Finazzo, DO
Overview of Dr. Salvatore Finazzo, DO
Dr. Salvatore Finazzo, DO is an Obstetrics Specialist in Trenton, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIV CHICAGO COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Trenton and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.
Dr. Finazzo works at
Dr. Finazzo's Office Locations
-
1
Downriver Obstetrics & Gynecology GYN1651 Kingsway Ct, Trenton, MI 48183 Directions (734) 671-2110
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Finazzo?
He's an excellent Doctor, always makes you feel comfortable and will answer any questions you have, willing to go to certain lengths when delivering a baby
About Dr. Salvatore Finazzo, DO
- Obstetrics
- 23 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1033180161
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIV CHICAGO COLL OF OSTEO MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finazzo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finazzo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finazzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finazzo works at
Dr. Finazzo has seen patients for Uterine Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finazzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Finazzo speaks Italian.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Finazzo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finazzo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finazzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finazzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.