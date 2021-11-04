Overview of Dr. Salvatore Finazzo, DO

Dr. Salvatore Finazzo, DO is an Obstetrics Specialist in Trenton, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIV CHICAGO COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Trenton and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.



Dr. Finazzo works at Downriver Obstetrics & Gynecology GYN in Trenton, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.