Overview of Dr. Salvatore Frangiamore, MD

Dr. Salvatore Frangiamore, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with Marymount Hospital and Summa Health System - Akron Campus.



Dr. Frangiamore works at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health Center in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Twinsburg, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.