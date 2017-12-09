Dr. Salvatore Galluzzo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galluzzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salvatore Galluzzo, DPM
Overview of Dr. Salvatore Galluzzo, DPM
Dr. Salvatore Galluzzo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Clifton Park, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galluzzo's Office Locations
- 1 954 Route 146, Clifton Park, NY 12065 Directions (518) 383-0302
- 2 950 Route 146 Ste 1, Clifton Park, NY 12065 Directions (518) 383-0302
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Galluzzo is a very caring person who always listens to you and explains everything fully. He is very patient and will re-explain as often as you need. I recently had surgery on my foot and it is healing nicely.
About Dr. Salvatore Galluzzo, DPM
- Podiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1831200104
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galluzzo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galluzzo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galluzzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galluzzo speaks Italian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Galluzzo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galluzzo.
