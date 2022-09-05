See All Otolaryngologists in Wellington, FL
Dr. Salvatore Grimaldi, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.7 (54)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Salvatore Grimaldi, DO

Dr. Salvatore Grimaldi, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wellington, FL. They graduated from Midwestern University Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center and Wellington Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Grimaldi works at Ear, Nose and Throat Associates of South Florida - Wellington West Forest Hill in Wellington, FL with other offices in Mangonia Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Turbinates, Deviated Septum and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Grimaldi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ear, Nose and Throat Associates of South Florida - Wellington West Forest Hill
    10115 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 103, Wellington, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 645-7232
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Ear Nose and Throat Associates of South Florida
    927 45th St Ste 101, Mangonia Park, FL 33407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 765-6825

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
  • Jupiter Medical Center
  • Wellington Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Turbinates
Deviated Septum
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Turbinates
Deviated Septum
Earwax Buildup

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 05, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr Grimaldi going on three years now. My ability to breathe comfortably has improved more in this time than in the preceeding 60 years. While we were both frustrated at times treating my depressingly complicated condition, Dr. G never gave up. This is a story of success. Treatment success is what you are seeking, isn't it? It's what we all are seeking. It's why we all come here. For help. From Dr. Salvatore Grimaldi...
    JSA — Sep 05, 2022
    About Dr. Salvatore Grimaldi, DO

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083735401
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Palm Beach Associates
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St. John Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • St. John Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Midwestern University Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Dr. Salvatore Grimaldi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grimaldi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grimaldi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grimaldi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grimaldi has seen patients for Enlarged Turbinates, Deviated Septum and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grimaldi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Grimaldi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grimaldi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grimaldi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grimaldi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

