Overview of Dr. Salvatore Grimaldi, DO

Dr. Salvatore Grimaldi, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wellington, FL. They graduated from Midwestern University Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center and Wellington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Grimaldi works at Ear, Nose and Throat Associates of South Florida - Wellington West Forest Hill in Wellington, FL with other offices in Mangonia Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Turbinates, Deviated Septum and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.