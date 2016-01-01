Overview of Dr. Salvatore Guarnera, MD

Dr. Salvatore Guarnera, MD is a Pulmonologist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.



Dr. Guarnera works at Novero Neurology LLC in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Low Blood Oxygen Level, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.