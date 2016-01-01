Dr. Salvatore Guarnera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guarnera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salvatore Guarnera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Salvatore Guarnera, MD
Dr. Salvatore Guarnera, MD is a Pulmonologist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.
Dr. Guarnera works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Guarnera's Office Locations
-
1
Novero Neurology LLC3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 555, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 255-5903
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guarnera?
About Dr. Salvatore Guarnera, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1871575332
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guarnera accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guarnera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guarnera works at
Dr. Guarnera has seen patients for Low Blood Oxygen Level, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guarnera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Guarnera has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guarnera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guarnera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guarnera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.