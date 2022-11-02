Overview of Dr. Salvatore Insinga, MD

Dr. Salvatore Insinga, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, Huntington Hospital, Nassau University Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Insinga works at SpineCare Long Island in West Islip, NY with other offices in Holbrook, NY, Huntington, NY and Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.