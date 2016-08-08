Overview of Dr. Salvatore Lacagnina, DO

Dr. Salvatore Lacagnina, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lacagnina works at Sw Fla Ankle & Foot Care Specialists in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.