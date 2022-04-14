Overview of Dr. Salvatore Lacognata, DO

Dr. Salvatore Lacognata, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.



Dr. Lacognata works at Valley Bone & Joint Specialists in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Bursitis, Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.