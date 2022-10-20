Overview of Dr. Salvatore Lombardo, MD

Dr. Salvatore Lombardo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bloomfield, NJ. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Clara Maass Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.



Dr. Lombardo works at Essex Hudson Urology in Bloomfield, NJ with other offices in Newark, NJ and Lyndhurst, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.