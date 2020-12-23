Overview

Dr. Salvatore Senzatimore, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Senzatimore works at Gastro Health - West Palm Beach in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Barrett's Esophagus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.