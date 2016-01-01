Overview of Dr. Salwa Gerges, MD

Dr. Salwa Gerges, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Gerges works at Maimonides Division of Geriatric Medicine in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Muscle Weakness, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.