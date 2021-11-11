Dr. Salwa Mikhail, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mikhail is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salwa Mikhail, MD
Dr. Salwa Mikhail, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Livingston Pediatrics85 Brunswick Woods Dr, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (848) 288-9651
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
Friendly staff .knowledge Dr . She answer all your questions
- Pediatrics
- English, Arabic
- 1285785246
- Brooklyn Hospital Center - Downtown Campus
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Mikhail speaks Arabic.
