Overview of Dr. Salwa Mikhail, MD

Dr. Salwa Mikhail, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Mikhail works at Saint Mina Pediatrics LLC in East Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.