Dr. Salwa Sulieman, DO is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Alfred I. Dupont Hospital for Children1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 651-5328
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1003089392
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine and Pediatrics
