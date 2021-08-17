Dr. Saly Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saly Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Saly Thomas, MD
Dr. Saly Thomas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They completed their residency with Parkland Hosp-U Tex Southwestern
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas' Office Locations
Flower Mound Women's Care2980 Long Prairie Rd Ste E, Flower Mound, TX 75022 Directions (972) 899-9787
New Life Ob-Gyn500 W Main St Ste 330, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions (972) 221-5433
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Lewisville
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was blessed to have Dr. Thomas as my OBGYN for two pregnancies. She never seems rushed, always taking time to ask me plenty of questions on how I am doing and feeling. I highly recommend making an appointment with her. I drive thirty minutes to see her and she is worth it!
About Dr. Saly Thomas, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Hosp-U Tex Southwestern
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thomas speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
