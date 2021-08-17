Overview of Dr. Saly Thomas, MD

Dr. Saly Thomas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They completed their residency with Parkland Hosp-U Tex Southwestern



Dr. Thomas works at Flower Mound Women's Care in Flower Mound, TX with other offices in Lewisville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.