Dr. Sam Abraham, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Richardson, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES ANTIGUA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE|University of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth, Medical City Plano and Methodist Richardson Medical Center.



Dr. Abraham works at Texas Primary Care Center in Richardson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.