Dr. Sam Ajluni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sam Ajluni, MD
Dr. Sam Ajluni, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Ajluni works at
Dr. Ajluni's Office Locations
Sam Ajluni M.d. Pllc1800 W 14 Mile Rd Ste C, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 434-4111
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sam Ajluni, MD
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1700888179
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ajluni has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ajluni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ajluni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ajluni works at
Dr. Ajluni has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ajluni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ajluni speaks Arabic.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ajluni. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ajluni.
