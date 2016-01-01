Dr. Al-Saadi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sam Al-Saadi, MD
Overview of Dr. Sam Al-Saadi, MD
Dr. Sam Al-Saadi, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.
Dr. Al-Saadi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Al-Saadi's Office Locations
-
1
Pennsylvania Neurosurgery and Neuroscience Institute Inc.4310 Londonderry Rd Ste 202, Harrisburg, PA 17109 Directions (717) 791-2520
-
2
Upmc Pinnacle Hospitals2501 N 3rd St, Harrisburg, PA 17110 Directions (717) 782-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Harrisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Al-Saadi?
About Dr. Sam Al-Saadi, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1760674774
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
- Psychiatry and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al-Saadi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Saadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al-Saadi works at
Dr. Al-Saadi speaks Arabic.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Saadi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Saadi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Saadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Saadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.