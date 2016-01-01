Dr. Sam Ancheril, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ancheril is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sam Ancheril, MD
Overview
Dr. Sam Ancheril, MD is a Pulmonologist in Thornton, CO. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas-Houston
Dr. Ancheril works at
Locations
Thornton9141 Grant St Ste 245, Thornton, CO 80229 Directions (303) 502-8485MondayClosedTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sam Ancheril, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Spanish
- 1285711846
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas-Houston
- University of Texas Health Sciences Center
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ancheril has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ancheril accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ancheril has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ancheril works at
Dr. Ancheril has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ancheril on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ancheril speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ancheril. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ancheril.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ancheril, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ancheril appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.