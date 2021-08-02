Dr. Sam Arasoghli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arasoghli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sam Arasoghli, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Arasoghli's Office Locations
Chaparral Medical Group Inc.297 W Artesia St Ste A, Pomona, CA 91768 Directions (909) 623-1503
Hospital Affiliations
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had nasal polyps that were ignored by my my PCPs for more that 10 years. I was really having trouble in sleeping. I had runny and blocked nose all most every day. I couldn't handle it any more with anti-allergy drugs. I fixed my appointment with Dr. Arasoghli and he right away suggested surgery. Withen first 30 minutes after surgery when I was till groggy, I could see change in my breathing. Since then I sleep well, and all my allergies vanished. I am really feeling great. Thanks to Dr. Arasoghli. I saw lot of people writing bad review about this doctor, mostly commenting about bed side manners. However, I just would like to mention that bedside manners alone do not cure the patient. I felt Dr. Arasoghli is skilled doctor and knows what he is doing. All my previous PCPs had great bedside manners but they never suggested me to consult the ENT until my nose was almost completely blocked. I strongly recommend this doctor to any one who needs help in his area of health care.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 43 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1770685935
Education & Certifications
- American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Arasoghli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arasoghli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arasoghli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arasoghli has seen patients for Tinnitus, Dizziness and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arasoghli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Arasoghli speaks Arabic and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Arasoghli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arasoghli.
