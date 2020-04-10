See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Sam Bakshian, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.8 (16)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sam Bakshian, MD

Dr. Sam Bakshian, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Olympia Medical Center.

Dr. Bakshian works at Tower Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Thoracic Spine Fracture and Hip Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bakshian's Office Locations

    Tower Orthopedics and Sports Medicine
    6330 San Vicente Blvd Ste 310, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 855-0751

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Olympia Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 10, 2020
    Dr.Bakshian is very patient and personal he actually hugs me, when he comes in the room. I've had a hard go of multiple lower back surgeries, w/fusions. Although they have not been successful, he never gave up. Which says alot because when your work comp. The work totally out weighs the glory besides the fact you wait forever to be paid. I will take human feelings of compassion and empathy over faked promises any day. He always said he would do all he could and and I testify that he always has. He didn't fix me, but it wasn't for a lack of trying. Just ask my adjuster.?? D.Phillips 2020
    D. Phillips — Apr 10, 2020
    About Dr. Sam Bakshian, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760406169
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sam Bakshian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bakshian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bakshian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bakshian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bakshian works at Tower Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bakshian’s profile.

    Dr. Bakshian has seen patients for Thoracic Spine Fracture and Hip Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bakshian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bakshian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bakshian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bakshian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bakshian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

