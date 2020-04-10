Overview of Dr. Sam Bakshian, MD

Dr. Sam Bakshian, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Olympia Medical Center.



Dr. Bakshian works at Tower Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Thoracic Spine Fracture and Hip Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.