Overview of Dr. Sam Bazrafshan, DPM

Dr. Sam Bazrafshan, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson, Hamilton Medical Center, Parkridge East Hospital and Parkridge Medical Center.



Dr. Bazrafshan works at Village Podiatry Centers in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.