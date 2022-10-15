Dr. Sam Bazrafshan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bazrafshan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sam Bazrafshan, DPM
Dr. Sam Bazrafshan, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson, Hamilton Medical Center, Parkridge East Hospital and Parkridge Medical Center.
Village Podiatry Centers4308 Brainerd Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37411 Directions (423) 698-1966
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson
- Hamilton Medical Center
- Parkridge East Hospital
- Parkridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bazrafshan and his office staff were wonderful. Office visits are scheduled so that he has enough time to fully explain the medical issues and review options with each patient without making other patients wait extended periods of time. He did not attempt to persuade me to have unnecessary procedures. Instead, he addressed concerns about the various options. He and his staff are personable and efficient. The prep, surgery, and follow-up were very smooth. I would highly recommend Dr. Bazrafshan.
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1417314477
- Bethesda Health
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- University of Tennessee
