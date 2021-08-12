Dr. Sam Biafora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Biafora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sam Biafora, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sam Biafora, MD
Dr. Sam Biafora, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Biafora works at
Dr. Biafora's Office Locations
Chicago Medical Services LLC515 W Algonquin Rd Ste 120, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (815) 356-5200
Physicians Immediate Care4800 W 129th St, Alsip, IL 60803 Directions (847) 956-0099Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 7:00pmSunday8:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have worked in Day Surgery with Dr. Biafora, so when I developed a hand problem I went to him.
About Dr. Sam Biafora, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1205037991
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Biafora has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Biafora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Biafora works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Biafora. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Biafora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Biafora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Biafora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.