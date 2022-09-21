Dr. Sam Borno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sam Borno, MD
Overview
Dr. Sam Borno, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They completed their fellowship with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
Dr. Borno works at
Locations
Cardiac Institute30 E River Park Pl W Ste 440, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 256-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband, William (Bill) Phelps thought the sun rose and set in Dr Borno. This doctor saved his life more than once. The doctor was always thoughtful and considerate of and to him. I truly want to thank him for his care!
About Dr. Sam Borno, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- El-Sahil Ed Hosp
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Borno accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borno has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borno on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Borno speaks Italian.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Borno. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borno.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.